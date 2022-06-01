Motorcyclist killed in Tulsa crash during pursuit by Skiatook police

A motorcyclist who reportedly was running from Skiatook police was killed Sunday when he crashed in a construction site in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Department investigators are looking into the fatal pursuit, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Wednesday.

The chase reportedly began on Elm Street near Oklahoma 11 in Skiatook, he said.

About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Skiatook police officer pursued the motorcyclist into the construction zone at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. Both vehicles reportedly bypassed road closure signs near the bridge construction, and the motorcycle struck a piece of heavy construction equipment.

The police car reportedly struck a construction trailer, but the officer was able to get out of the cruiser and attempt first aid on the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, according to Meulenberg, who said the initial reason for the pursuit remains under investigation.

Investigators will attempt to determine whether the motorcyclist was struck by the Skiatook police cruiser, but reports are unclear about the circumstances of the crash, police said.

