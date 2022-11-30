Motorcyclist killed in crash on 51st Street east of Sheridan, Tulsa police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on 51st Street on Tuesday evening, according to Tulsa police.

Witnesses reportedly were “attempting to provide life-saving measures” when officers responded to the scene east of Sheridan Road about 6:30 p.m.

A minivan had been attempting a left turn from 72nd East Avenue onto 51st Street when the westbound motorcyclist struck the van’s driver’s side door, Sgt. Dean Hidy said in a news release.

“There was a helmet present at the scene, but it is unknown at this time if the motorcycle operator was wearing it at the time of the collision,” Hidy said.

The driver of the minivan, its only occupant, was hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police and medical examiners will continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision, the release states.