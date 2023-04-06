A fisherman's body was recovered in the low-water dam on the Grand River just west of Locust Grove on Thursday afternoon, according to the Grand River Dam Authority.
The man had been fishing at the dam around 7 a.m. when he disappeared into the water, said Justin Alberty, a spokesman for the GRDA. The search for the man began soon thereafter, he said.
The body was discovered around 2:50 p.m. by GRDA officers in about 5 feet of water on the downstream side of the dam, Alberty said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.