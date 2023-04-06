A fisherman's body was recovered in the low-water dam on the Grand River just west of Locust Grove on Thursday afternoon, according to the Grand River Dam Authority.

The man had been fishing at the dam around 7 a.m. when he disappeared into the water, said Justin Alberty, a spokesman for the GRDA. The search for the man began soon thereafter, he said.

The body was discovered around 2:50 p.m. by GRDA officers in about 5 feet of water on the downstream side of the dam, Alberty said.