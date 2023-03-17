A McAlester police officer was seriously injured Friday when a pickup crashed head-on into his police vehicle during a funeral procession for McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker, Glenpool police said.

The procession was heading south on U.S. 75 around 6:30 p.m., just north of 151st Street in Glenpool, when a northbound Ford F-250 swerved across the median to avoid traffic that had stopped for the procession, went through the guard rail and collided with a police vehicle head on, a press release issued for the Glenpool Police Department says.

The McAlester police officer in the vehicle had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were thought to be life threatening, the statement continues.

The procession was heading to Wetumka, Parker's hometown, a day after the announcement of his death after 26 years on the force, McAlester Police Capt. Sean DeLana told the Tulsa World.

The funeral procession was able to get back on the road quickly with the help of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and officers from neighboring police departments, DeLana added.

The pickup driver and a passenger refused medical treatment at the scene, and the driver was arrested on complaints of driving without a license and driving illegally while causing great bodily harm, the Glenpool Police Department's press statement says.

U. S. 75's southbound lanes just north of the 151st Street bridge were closed while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was cleared Friday evening.

