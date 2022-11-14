McAlester man dies in crash at Broken Arrow intersection

A 57-year-old McAlester man was killed Friday evening in a crash at a Broken Arrow intersection, police said.

Patrick Glenn Ray was reportedly westbound on Kenosha (71st) Street just before 8 p.m. Friday when an eastbound motorist attempted a left turn onto Olive (129th East) Avenue.

The two vehicles collided, according to a Broken Arrow Police news release, and Ray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and an occupant of the other vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.