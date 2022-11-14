 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McAlester man dies in crash at Broken Arrow intersection

  • 0

A 57-year-old McAlester man was killed Friday evening in a crash at a Broken Arrow intersection, police said.

Patrick Glenn Ray was reportedly westbound on Kenosha (71st) Street just before 8 p.m. Friday when an eastbound motorist attempted a left turn onto Olive (129th East) Avenue.

The two vehicles collided, according to a Broken Arrow Police news release, and Ray was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver and an occupant of the other vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso man killed in ATV crash Sunday

Owasso man killed in ATV crash Sunday

Troopers said he was driving down a steep dirt trail when the 2016 Polaris Ranger hit an embankment and struck multiple trees, ejecting the driver about 14 feet.

Woman dies two days after crash on state highway

Jackie Guthrie, 65, was driving a 2006 BMW F6D north on Oklahoma 97 when a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado turned left into her car around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Band of the Household Cavalry perform Happy Birthday for the King

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert