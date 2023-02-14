A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle ran off the Turner Turnpike and overturned about 4 miles west of Bristow, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Deaon Johnson, 41, of Tulsa was driving west on the turnpike in wet and rainy conditions when his 2002 GMC Envoy ran off the right side of the roadway just after 4 a.m., an OHP report says.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected as the vehicle rolled about three times, coming to rest upside down, the report continues.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers attributed the cause of the crash to unsafe speed for the road conditions.