Man killed in crash on U.S. 169 involving multiple vehicles, Tulsa Fire Department says

A crash involving multiple vehicles early Thursday on U.S. 169 has left one man dead, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters responded after 6 a.m. to the scene on the southbound lanes of the highway just north of 36th Street North.

The man died of injuries sustained in the crash "despite vigilant extrication efforts," according to a social media post asking drivers to stay alert.

"Please put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road if traveling by the collision," Tulsa Fire Department officials said in the post, noting the scene was still being cleared hours after the initial crash.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 169 is reportedly down to one lane as Tulsa Police Department continues to investigate the collision.