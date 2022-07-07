 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man killed in crash on U.S. 169 involving multiple vehicles, Tulsa Fire Department says

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal 169

Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to "put your phones down" and stay alert after a fatality crash involving multiple vehicles early Thursday on U.S. 169 in Owasso.

 Tulsa Fire Department

A crash involving multiple vehicles early Thursday on U.S. 169 has left one man dead, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters responded after 6 a.m. to the scene on the southbound lanes of the highway just north of 36th Street North.

The man died of injuries sustained in the crash "despite vigilant extrication efforts," according to a social media post asking drivers to stay alert.

"Please put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road if traveling by the collision," Tulsa Fire Department officials said in the post, noting the scene was still being cleared hours after the initial crash.

People are also reading…

Southbound traffic on U.S. 169 is reportedly down to one lane as Tulsa Police Department continues to investigate the collision.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

Police said Joseph McQuain, 86, of Stillwater was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that apparently turned into the path of an eastbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta at Sixth Avenue and Range Road around 1:30 p.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

Timeline of crises that have rocked UK's Boris Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert