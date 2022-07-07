Man killed in crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 169

A crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 169 early Thursday left one man dead, the Tulsa Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded after 6 a.m. to the crash in the highway's southbound lanes just north of 36th Street North.

One man died of injuries sustained in the crash "despite vigilant extrication efforts," according to a social media post asking drivers to stay alert.

"Please put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road if traveling by the collision," Tulsa Fire Department officials said in the post, noting that the scene was still being cleared hours after the crash.

Southbound traffic was narrowed to one lane as the Tulsa Police Department investigated the collision.

Neither the deceased man's identity nor information about how the crash occurred was released later Thursday.