 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man killed in crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 169

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal 169

The Tulsa Fire Department asked drivers to "put your phones down" and stay alert after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 169 early Thursday.

 Courtesy Tulsa Fire Department

A crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 169 early Thursday left one man dead, the Tulsa Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded after 6 a.m. to the crash in the highway's southbound lanes just north of 36th Street North.

One man died of injuries sustained in the crash "despite vigilant extrication efforts," according to a social media post asking drivers to stay alert.

"Please put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road if traveling by the collision," Tulsa Fire Department officials said in the post, noting that the scene was still being cleared hours after the crash.

Southbound traffic was narrowed to one lane as the Tulsa Police Department investigated the collision.

People are also reading…

Neither the deceased man's identity nor information about how the crash occurred was released later Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

Police said Joseph McQuain, 86, of Stillwater was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that apparently turned into the path of an eastbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta at Sixth Avenue and Range Road around 1:30 p.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert