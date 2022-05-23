Man killed in Broken Arrow collision identified

A 79-year-old man who was killed in a Sunday collision in Broken Arrow has been identified as Alan Sanstra, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Aspen (145th East) Avenue and West Princeton Circle.

Sanstra was traveling north on Aspen Avenue in a Toyota Tundra when he hit a curb, blew a tire and traveled across the entire street, police said.

His truck hit another vehicle before hitting a power pole.

Sanstra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.