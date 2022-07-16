 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man drowns in the Arkansas River

A 73-year-old man drowned in the Arkansas River in Taft on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Glenn Newburn of Red Oak was walking along the riverbank when he stepped off a sand bar into moving water. Newburn went underwater and never resurfaced. His body was recovered a half-mile east from where he went in around 10:35 Saturday morning. 

OHP said no personal flotation device was used. 

