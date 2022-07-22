 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies after rear-end collision with trash truck in north Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
072322-tul-nws-tulsafatal

A man died after his pickup rear ended a Waste Management truck in north Tulsa on Thursday, Tulsa police said.

 Courtesy Tulsa Police Department

A man died in a rear-end collision with a garbage truck Thursday afternoon, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The Waste Management truck was at the stoplight at Apache Street and Peoria Avenue when a 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup rear-ended it about 2:30 p.m., police reported.

Witnesses reportedly told officers the pickup was swerving before the collision and hit the truck at "full speed."

The pickup driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they are still investigating the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen still missing after one year

Teen still missing after one year

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for one year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert