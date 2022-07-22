Man dies after rear-end collision with trash truck in north Tulsa

A man died in a rear-end collision with a garbage truck Thursday afternoon, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The Waste Management truck was at the stoplight at Apache Street and Peoria Avenue when a 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup rear-ended it about 2:30 p.m., police reported.
Witnesses reportedly told officers the pickup was swerving before the collision and hit the truck at "full speed."
The pickup driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.
Police said they are still investigating the collision.