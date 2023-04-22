A Newkirk man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday morning in Kay County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on US-77 at Home Road near Newkirk.

According to the report, Robert Dowell, 31, was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson northbound on US-77 when a 2009 Dodge Journey, traveling southbound, crossed left of center, for unknown reasons, and swerved right attempting to avoid Dowell. Dowell then struck the Dodge Journey on the driver side.

Dowell was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Journey were not injured. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.