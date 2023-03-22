Three people, including two passengers under 18 years old, were left critically injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer rig around noon Wednesday on Oklahoma 51B in Wagoner County.

Coweta officers and fire department responded to the scene on the state highway near South 305th East Avenue, according to a city of Coweta news release.

The driver and one of the two juvenile passengers were taken to an area hospital in an ambulance. The third passenger was air-lifted from the scene to be treated at a local hospital.

Traffic in both directions of Oklahoma 51B was shut down while first responders cleared the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.