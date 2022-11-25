 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jennings woman killed in crash Friday afternoon on Lincoln County highway

A 64-year-old Pawnee County woman was killed Friday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 177 near Carney, state troopers said.

Teresa Jennings was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla near East 840 Road in Lincoln County at the time of the crash, around 3:15 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The other driver, a 20-year-old Lubbock, Texas, man in a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, was not injured.

Details of the collision were not reported. The cause of the crash and conditions of those involved remains under investigation, according to OHP.

