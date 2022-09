A Jenks man was killed in a crash near Bixby on Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Michael Jerome Jager, 51, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla on 181st Street near Memorial Drive just south of Bixby when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and rolled an unknown number of times, troopers said.

Jager was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, troopers said. He was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene.