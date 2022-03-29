 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay woman killed in ATV collision

  Updated
A woman was killed Tuesday evening in an ATV collision in Delaware County that closed a state highway for more than four hours, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dusti Graves, 45, of Jay, was driving a 2015 Bombardier ATV about 4 p.m. near Oklahoma 20 and EW 360 Road southeast of Grove when the collision with a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a Noel, Missouri, man occurred.

The cause of the collision and what happened are still under investigation, but Graves died at the scene, troopers said.

Oklahoma 20 was closed in both directions for nearly five hours while troopers worked the collision.

Graves was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, troopers said.

The man driving the truck was uninjured.

