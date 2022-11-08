 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay man found dead days after SUV was swept into flood waters

  • Updated
A 43-year-old Jay man was found dead 11 miles from where his SUV was swept into flood waters Friday, in a tragedy that also left his 6-year-old daughter dead.

Tylen Turman was driving a 2008 Subaru Forrester on County 4643 Road at approximately 8:48 p.m. Friday in Adair County when he attempted to cross a flooded low water bridge. The SUV was swept into the water, and a 6-year-old passenger drowned, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Turman's body was found Monday.

An online fundraiser for Turman's family identified the 6-year-old decedent as his daughter. 

Two other juvenile passengers, 9 and 14, were treated and released at a local hospital, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

