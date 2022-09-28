Inola woman killed in Wagoner County motorcycle crash

An Inola woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wagoner County on Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

An Inola man was driving the 2012 Harley-Davidson on South 220 Road about five miles west of Wagoner when the vehicle ran off the road, falling onto its side, about 12:30 p.m.

His passenger, Euvah Bryant, 63, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene, troopers said.

The motorcycle operator was treated at a Tulsa hospital and released.

Troopers attributed the cause of the crash to an "unsafe vehicle," according to a preliminary report.