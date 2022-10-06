 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inola woman killed after driver crashes early Thursday on Rogers County road

An Inola woman was killed after being ejected from the passenger seat of a car that crashed early Thursday on a Rogers County road.

A 51-year-old Inola man was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry on South 4200 Road around 3:30 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Sandra Leybas, 46, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene about three miles south of U.S. 412, troopers said in the preliminary crash report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.

