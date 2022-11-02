Inola man dies nearly a month after Rogers County crash

An Inola man died almost a month after a single-vehicle crash in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Barry Curtius, 74, died in a hospital in Broken Arrow around 8 p.m. Oct. 16 due to injuries from a car crash that occurred Sept. 21, the OHP's crash report says.

Troopers said he was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla on Rogers County Road NS 4210 about 2 miles south of Inola when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert around 6:15 that evening.

Curtius, who had been wearing a seat belt, was in serious condition with head and internal injuries when he was flown by air ambulance to a Tulsa hospital, troopers reported.