Inola man, 40, killed in single-vehicle crash

A 40-year-old Inola man was killed after crashing his truck Tuesday in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Martin Rios was driving a 2015 Chevy truck on NS 4200 Road about two miles south of Inola when he went off the road to the right, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. The truck struck a ditch, became airborne, hit an embankment and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels, according to the report.
Rios, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected about 40 feet from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.