An Illinois man was killed early Wednesday when he fell asleep while driving and his pickup hit a barrier and the side of a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Adan Quinones-Acosta, 47, of Aurora, Illinois, was driving east on Interstate 44 about 9 miles west of Bristow when he fell asleep around 6:50 a.m., causing his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado to hit the median barrier wall. That caused the pickup to swerve back onto the road and hit the side of a tractor-trailer, the OHP's preliminary report indicates.

The pickup then ran off the right side of the road and rolled onto the driver's side, the report continues.

Quinones-Acosta was taken to a Sapulpa hospital, where he was pronounced dead from internal injuries, the report says.

Of his four passengers, all also from Aurora and ranging in age from 19 to 23, three were not injured, the OHP reported. The other one was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a head injury and was admitted in good condition, the report states.

The truck driver, a Yukon man, was not injured, the report adds.