 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hit-and-run early Sunday draws medical examiner response, Tulsa police say

  • 0

A hit and run reported early Sunday may been fatal for the individual involved after police say a medical examiner responded to the scene.

A witness called law enforcement after seeing a vehicle strike someone near 11th and Garnett and drive away, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Warren Hidy.

A suspect vehicle description was not yet available, nor the condition of the individual who was struck, Hidy said late Sunday morning. 

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert