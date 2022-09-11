Hit-and-run early Sunday draws medical examiner response, Tulsa police say

A hit and run reported early Sunday may been fatal for the individual involved after police say a medical examiner responded to the scene.

A witness called law enforcement after seeing a vehicle strike someone near 11th and Garnett and drive away, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Warren Hidy.

A suspect vehicle description was not yet available, nor the condition of the individual who was struck, Hidy said late Sunday morning.

