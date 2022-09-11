Hit-and-run early Sunday draws medical examiner response, Tulsa police say

A hit and run reported early Sunday may been fatal for the individual involved after police say a medical examiner responded to the scene.
A witness called law enforcement after seeing a vehicle strike someone near 11th and Garnett and drive away, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Warren Hidy.
A suspect vehicle description was not yet available, nor the condition of the individual who was struck, Hidy said late Sunday morning.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Anna Codutti
Breaking News Editor
After earning a master's in news editing from the University of Missouri, I joined the Tulsa World copy desk in 2010. Send news tips to news@tulsaworld.com. Phone: 918-581-8481
