Hartshorne man, 35, dies in single-car crash in Latimer County

A Hartshorne man died Thursday after crashing into a tree in Latimer County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Justen Dobbs, 35, was driving a 2002 Buick sedan near 10530 SW 136th Road around 2 a.m. when he ran off the road at a curve and struck a tree, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Dobbs was pinned for an unknown amount of time before Wilburton Fire Department extracted him. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 12 miles west of Wilburton.

Dobbs was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Unsafe speed was cited as the cause of the crash, according to the preliminary report.