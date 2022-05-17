Grove woman, 68, killed in Delaware County crash

A 68-year-old Grove woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said Donna Hill was attempting to turn south from westbound East 260 Road onto Oklahoma 10 around 10:40 a.m. when her 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis was struck by a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The intersection is about three miles north of Grove.

Hill was taken to a Grove hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The pickup driver was hospitalized in good condition, troopers said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the preliminary crash report. Troopers said Hill was not wearing a seat belt.