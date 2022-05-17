Grove woman, 68, killed in crash at Oklahoma 10 and county road

A 68-year-old Grove woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Delaware County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Donna Hill was driving a 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis west on East 260 Road about three miles north of Grove.

Troopers said in a preliminary crash report that Hill was attempting a turn onto Oklahoma 10 when her car was struck by a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Hill was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was hospitalized in good condition, troopers said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the preliminary crash report. Hill was not wearing a seatbelt.

The intersection at Oklahoma 10 appears to be a two-way stop for drivers on East 260 Road, according to Google Street View.