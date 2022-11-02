Grove man, 33, dies after collision Oct. 15 near Inola

A 33-year-old Grove man died almost two weeks after he was ejected during a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig in Rogers County.

The preliminary crash report states a northbound 2020 Freightliner struck a passenger vehicle on South 4220 Road near Inola around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

The passenger in the Freightliner, identified by Oklahoma Highway Patrol as Joseph Alan Littlebear, was ejected and hospitalized in critical condition. Both drivers involved in the crash were treated at Tulsa hospitals and released, according to troopers.

Littlebear was pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital on Oct. 27, OHP said in a news release. He was not wearing a seat belt, the crash report states.

Troopers determined the crash was caused by the tractor-trailer rig crossing the median into the southbound lanes of the county road.