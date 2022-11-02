 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grove man, 33, dies after collision Oct. 15 near Inola

  • Updated
  • 0

A 33-year-old Grove man died almost two weeks after he was ejected during a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig in Rogers County.

The preliminary crash report states a northbound 2020 Freightliner struck a passenger vehicle on South 4220 Road near Inola around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

The passenger in the Freightliner, identified by Oklahoma Highway Patrol as Joseph Alan Littlebear, was ejected and hospitalized in critical condition. Both drivers involved in the crash were treated at Tulsa hospitals and released, according to troopers.

Littlebear was pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital on Oct. 27, OHP said in a news release. He was not wearing a seat belt, the crash report states.

Troopers determined the crash was caused by the tractor-trailer rig crossing the median into the southbound lanes of the county road.

People are also reading…

U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Okmulgee man killed in crash on I-44

Okmulgee man killed in crash on I-44

Mitchell Dewayne Agent, 29, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck around 6:45 p.m. when he departed the roadway striking a retaining wall continuing westbound and then striking the bridge abutment, according to initial OHP reports.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! 9,000-year-old beer discovered in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert