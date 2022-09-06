 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRDA identifies Tulsa man who drowned in Illinois River on Labor Day

A Tulsa man has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the Illinois River on Labor Day.

Andrix Sangerman, 21, reportedly could not swim and was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area when he went underwater and did not resurface about 11:30 a.m., the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported Tuesday.

GRDA police recovered his body in about 9.5 feet of water around 2 p.m. Monday, according to a GRDA press release.

