Firefighter talks about being hit on Tulsa highway while working a previous crash

Traffic death risks for first responders

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of work-related deaths in the United States.

Transportation incidents remained the most frequent type of fatal event for workers in 2021, with 1,982 fatal injuries, an increase of 11.5% from 2020. This major category accounted for 38.2% of all work-related deaths in 2021.

Protective service occupations (such as firefighters and law enforcement professionals) had a 31.9% increase in fatalities in 2021, increasing to 302 from 229 in 2020. About one-third of the deaths were due to transportation incidents, representing the highest count since 2016.

About half of all EMS provider fatalities from 2013 to 2018 were related to motor vehicle crashes.

From 2010 to 2020, 98 firefighters died as a result of motor vehicle crashes.

From 2011 to 2020, 498 law enforcement officers died due to vehicle crashes, representing 28% of all line-of-duty deaths.

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, CDC