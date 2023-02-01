 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighter talks about being hit on Tulsa highway while working a previous crash

A firefighter who was injured in a crash on an icy highway this weekend "never saw it coming."

Cody Stephenson and a fellow firefighter were on a routine call at a traffic accident on U.S. 75 on Sunday night when a pickup hit their fire truck, which was knocked by the impact into the vehicle that had crashed earlier, Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department, said at a press conference Wednesday.

The firefighters were outside their truck working near the other vehicle and were knocked over a guardrail.

Both men were taken to a hospital and later were released. They will return to work after being cleared by a physician, Little said.

Stephenson, who also spoke at the press conference, said one of the first things he thought of after the crash was the well-being of his co-worker.  

On the job each firefighter becomes a part of each other's lives, he said. "It's like looking at your family member down the hill. You want to get down there and make sure they're OK."

Stephenson said Wednesday that he still had aches and pains, as well as road rash. The other firefighter, however, is still recovering and was not at the event.

Stephenson said he hopes this incident will make people be more cautious when they see first responders on the side of the road. Something like this "can happen at any time and could potentially be fatal," he said.

"Working on the road is probably the most dangerous thing we do," Little added. 

Being aware, slowing down and moving to another lane when emergency vehicles and workers are on the road is a good way to prevent these things from happening, he said. 

Despite the risks, the crash will not deter Stephenson from going back to work, he said.

"I love helping people," he said. "I don't think it'll ever stop me." 

Traffic death risks for first responders

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of work-related deaths in the United States.

Transportation incidents remained the most frequent type of fatal event for workers in 2021, with 1,982 fatal injuries, an increase of 11.5% from 2020. This major category accounted for 38.2% of all work-related deaths in 2021.

Protective service occupations (such as firefighters and law enforcement professionals) had a 31.9% increase in fatalities in 2021, increasing to 302 from 229 in 2020. About one-third of the deaths were due to transportation incidents, representing the highest count since 2016.

About half of all EMS provider fatalities from 2013 to 2018 were related to motor vehicle crashes.

From 2010 to 2020, 98 firefighters died as a result of motor vehicle crashes.

From 2011 to 2020, 498 law enforcement officers died due to vehicle crashes, representing 28% of all line-of-duty deaths.

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, CDC

