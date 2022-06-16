Fiery, multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on U.S. 169 in Owasso early Thursday

A fiery crash involving at least three vehicles caused traffic to back up heading into Owasso early Thursday.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near 76th Street North in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169, where emergency crews responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle accident, according to an Owasso police report.

It states that seven people, including three children, were involved in the crash, six of whom were hospitalized with minor and serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Saturn Vue traveling south on U.S. 169 allegedly veered across the grass median just south of the 86th Street North overpass for an unknown reason and struck a Hyundai Sonata traveling toward Owasso.

The Saturn sent the Sonata into the median then flipped and burst into flames, coming to rest in the middle of the highway. Another vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was northbound when it struck the overturned Saturn, sending the Wrangler into the southbound lanes where it struck a retention wall.

Owasso firefighters, along with the help of nearby motorists, were able to extinguish the flames and pull the occupants from the mangled vehicles.

The driver of the Saturn was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Hyundai was released from the scene with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wrangler was carrying five occupants, one of whom required the Jaws of Life to extract her. She was sent to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the other adult occupant and three children were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

At this time, the initial cause of the accident is still under investigation. The southbound lanes of U.S. 169 were closed for about an hour; northbound lanes were closed for about 1½ hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

