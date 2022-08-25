Fatality crash closes westbound lane of U.S. 412 near Inola

Westbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Inola were closed nearly two hours after a fatality crash Thursday morning near Oklahoma 88.

The closure began at 11:30 a.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release. Traffic was being diverted about 200 yards east of the state highway, troopers said.

Westbound motorists in Rogers County are limited to one lane on U.S. 412 near Inola after at least one person was killed in the crash.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates as more information becomes available.