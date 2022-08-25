 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fatality crash closes westbound lane of U.S. 412 near Inola

  • Updated
  • 0

Westbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Inola were closed nearly two hours after a fatality crash Thursday morning near Oklahoma 88.

The closure began at 11:30 a.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release. Traffic was being diverted about 200 yards east of the state highway, troopers said.

Westbound motorists in Rogers County are limited to one lane on U.S. 412 near Inola after at least one person was killed in the crash.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates as more information becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major products expected to be in short supply soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert