The deadly motorcycle crash in south Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon occurred during a high-speed chase, police reported Thursday.

Tulsa police said in a social media post that Brian Dexter Pruitt, 41, was riding a motorcycle when a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department officer attempted to pull him over on South Riverside Drive "and a short pursuit ensued."

Pruitt was speeding south on Peoria Avenue when his motorcycle hit the driver's side of an SUV that turned left from a parking lot to go north on Peoria near 58th Street, Tulsa police said.

Pruitt died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.