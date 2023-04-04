A fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Okmulgee County has prompted officials to divert southbound traffic while the accident is investigated.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said one person was killed in the collision involving a pickup and a Henryetta trash truck.

The collision reportedly occurred around 1:42 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near Celia Berryhill Road just north of Okmulgee, according to a preliminary crash report.

Troopers are currently working the scene and are diverting traffic at Will Sampson Road, OHP said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.