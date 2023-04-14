After an early-morning explosion that caused a major fire to spread at an east Tulsa apartment complex, one man was killed and many residents displaced after several units were significantly damaged.

Around 7 a.m. first responders from the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department responded to a call about an explosion near East 15th Street and South Memorial Drive, according to a Tulsa Fire Department social media post.

When they arrived, flames were still visible coming out of the front of one of the apartments. Once the fire was extinguished, emergency responders found the man dead inside.

The person residing above the apartment where the blast occurred was mildly injured, Tulsa Fire Department officials said, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries while trying to contain the blaze.

The fire reportedly had spread to three other units, causing significant damage and displacing residents who received help from American Red Cross of Oklahoma responders.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.