Elderly Tulsa woman killed in collision near Inola

A 92-year-old Tulsa woman was killed Friday morning in a collision near Inola, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Georgiv Snelson was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when the collision occurred about 11:45 a.m. at U.S. 412 and Gregory School Road four miles west of Inola.

A passenger in her vehicle, a Tulsa youth, was flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, troopers said. Snelson was also taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she died, troopers said.

The driver of a 2006 Jeep Liberty that was also involved in the collision, a man from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, reportedly was not injured.

Troopers said they were still investigating what caused the collision.