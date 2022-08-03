Driver killed in crash on U.S. 169, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police reported a fatality after a crash Tuesday evening on U.S. 169.
Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a reported crash in the southbound lanes of the highway in east Tulsa near 31st Street.
Witnesses reportedly told officers a white vehicle crashed into the back of a black SUV while traffic on the highway had come to a stop.
The driver of the white vehicle was pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital. The other driver was transported with minor injuries, police said in an early Wednesday news release adding an investigation is ongoing.
No further details were provided.
This story will be updated.