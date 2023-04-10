A man was fatally injured Monday when his car ran off the Turner Turnpike about a mile north of Kellyville and overturned, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

William Newman, 68, of Depew was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe west when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, hit some drainage rocks and rolled multiple times, landing on its top, an OHP report states.

Newman was pinned in the vehicle about 15 minutes before a trooper extricated him, the report says.

He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers reported.