Cushing woman killed checking flat fire on U.S. 177 south of Stillwater

A Cushing woman was killed Monday while stopped on a highway in Payne County to check on her vehicle's flat tire, according to a preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The tire damage had caused Leslie Escoe, 48, to stop her 2012 Nissan Versa in the outside northbound lane of U.S. 177, troopers said. That four-lane highway south of Stillwater has no shoulder, according to Google Street View. Another driver, a 58-year-old Pawnee County man in a 2013 Ram pickup, had also stopped to assist Escoe.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., a 23-year-old man driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck the stopped pickup truck, troopers said early Tuesday. The driver of the Ram and Escoe, both standing near the Versa, were hit by the impact as the truck then collided with Escoe's car.

Escoe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ram refused medical treatment for minor arm injuries. The driver of the Silverado was not injured, according to troopers.

The initial condition of all drivers involved and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, troopers said.