Crashes affect traffic on BA Expressway, US-412 early Thursday

Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of Broken Arrow Expressway early Thursday as eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Catoosa were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure near the Verdigris River Bridge began around 7:45 a.m. All eastbound lanes just east of South 4140 Road were closed.

Rush-hour accidents near a new construction zone on the BA Expressway near downtown caused backups all the way to east Tulsa early Thursday. Westbound traffic was beginning to clear up before 9 a.m., with the slowdown beginning around Yale Avenue for motorists on the BA.

This story will be updated.

