Crashes affect traffic on BA Expressway, US-412 early Thursday

Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of Broken Arrow Expressway early Thursday as eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Catoosa were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure near the Verdigris River Bridge began around 7:45 a.m. All eastbound lanes just east of South 4140 Road were closed.

Rush-hour accidents near a new construction zone on the BA Expressway near downtown caused backups all the way to east Tulsa early Thursday. Westbound traffic was beginning to clear up before 9 a.m., with the slowdown beginning around Yale Avenue for motorists on the BA.

This story will be updated.

Yearlong lane closures on Broken Arrow Expressway begin Monday The project affecting eastbound and westbound traffic will include resurfacing, new shoulders and a median barrier wall, with an estimated cost of $15 million.

As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways' The most recently available state data show a 17% increase in fatal crashes from 2020 to 2021. "These fatalities do not have to happen, and that’s why we don’t call them accidents," Trooper Eric Foster told the Tulsa World.

Video: Traffic deaths are at record numbers