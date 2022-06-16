Crash snarls traffic on U.S. 169 in Owasso early Thursday

A crash involving at least three vehicles has caused traffic to back up early Thursday heading into Owasso.
Crews are working to clear the collision near 76th Street North in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Mike Simons
Staff Photographer
I have worked for the Tulsa World from 1995-2000 and from 2005-present. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Photographic Arts/Journalism. I live in Owasso with my wife, Brandi, and daughters, Sonnie and Sarah.
