Crash snarls traffic on U.S. 169 in Owasso early Thursday

Owasso Wreck

Emergency personnel work to clear an accident on U.S. 169 just south of 86th Street North Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Owasso, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

A crash involving at least three vehicles has caused traffic to back up early Thursday heading into Owasso.

Crews are working to clear the collision near 76th Street North in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169.

Emergency personnel work to clear an accident on U.S. 169 just south of 86th Street North Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Owasso, Okla.
Emergency personnel work to clear an accident on U.S. 169 just south of 86th Street North Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Owasso.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

