Crash on airport property leaves woman dead, Tulsa police say

A crash late Tuesday on airport property left a 53-year-old woman dead, according to Tulsa police.
Officers responded about 10 p.m. to the site of the crash, where an older-model gray SUV had lost control while traveling eastbound on Apache. The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve just east of Sheridan, and the SUV went through a fence onto Tulsa airport property, rolling multiple times. Police say the driver, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash.
A 41-year-old male passenger was reportedly injured in the crash, police said in a news release early Wednesday.
Traffic officers cite excessive speed as a cause for the crash and cite possible driver impairment "based on the over abundance of beer cans in and around the vehicle and past history of DUI."