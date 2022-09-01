Crash leaves 2 dead on Osage County highway

Two people were killed in a crash early Thursday in Osage County.
A head-on collision on Oklahoma 20 left two individuals dead, according to OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates as more information is made available.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
