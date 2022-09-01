 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash leaves 2 dead on Osage County highway

Two people were killed in a crash early Thursday in Osage County.

A head-on collision on Oklahoma 20 left two individuals dead, according to OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates as more information is made available.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

