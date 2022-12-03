 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash in Adair County leaves one dead, two injured

  • 0

A passenger was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Adair County Friday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 10:42 p.m. on County Road Salem eastbound, a quarter of a mile east of US-59, 5 miles south of Stillwell, OK.

The passenger of a 2013 Kia Optima was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were admitted to the hospital with several injuries and are listed in fair condition.

OHP has not released any further information on the passenger killed.

OHP says the cause of the wreck is still under investigation. OHP says seatbelts were not in use.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert