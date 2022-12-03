Crash in Adair County leaves one dead, two injured

A passenger was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Adair County Friday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 10:42 p.m. on County Road Salem eastbound, a quarter of a mile east of US-59, 5 miles south of Stillwell, OK.

The passenger of a 2013 Kia Optima was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were admitted to the hospital with several injuries and are listed in fair condition.

OHP has not released any further information on the passenger killed.

OHP says the cause of the wreck is still under investigation. OHP says seatbelts were not in use.