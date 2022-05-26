 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Update: Westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike reopened after crash near Stroud

  • Updated
  • 0

Update (8:20 a.m.): Westbound lanes of the turnpike have been reopened. The closure lasted one hour and 11 minutes, troopers said.

A crash early Thursday has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike near the Stroud toll plaza at mile marker 181.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, traffic is being diverted onto Oklahoma 48 at mile marker 196 near Bristow. 

Eastbound traffic on the turnpike is narrowed to one lane west of the Stroud toll plaza due to the crash, according to a news release.

Westbound motorists are advised to use Oklahoma 66 between Bristow and Stroud or to expect significant delays while the crash is  being cleared.

Tolls on the turnpike have not been suspended, according to state authorities.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Hunters share experiences flying through storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert