Copan man, 28, dies in crash late Sunday

A fatal crash late Sunday in Washington County remains under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jimmie Hill, 28, of Copan was driving a 2010 Ford Expedition on North 3950 Road near Copan when he crashed around 10:30 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. No further details were provided.

