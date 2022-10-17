Copan man, 28, dies in crash late Sunday

A fatal crash late Sunday in Washington County remains under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jimmie Hill, 28, of Copan was driving a 2010 Ford Expedition on North 3950 Road near Copan when he crashed around 10:30 p.m.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. No further details were provided.
As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways'
The most recently available state data show a 17% increase in fatal crashes from 2020 to 2021. "These fatalities do not have to happen, and that’s why we don’t call them accidents," Trooper Eric Foster told the Tulsa World.