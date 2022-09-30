Cleveland man dies in boat crash on Lake Keystone

A Cleveland, Oklahoma, man was killed in a boat crash on Lake Keystone on Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Garry Dugan, 52, was piloting a 2010 Azz jet boat into the evening sun in the Appalachia Bay area just before 6:30 p.m. when an abrupt left turn in front of an eastbound vessel resulted in the crash, state troopers said.

The eastbound boat, a 2008 Warhawk jet boat, struck Dugan's boat, and he was thrown into the water, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Dugan was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA medics.

Troopers cited inattention and the sunset as likely causes of the crash.