Cleveland man, 52, dies in boat crash on Lake Keystone

A Cleveland, Oklahoma, man was killed after crashing on Lake Keystone, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Garry Dugan, 52, was driving a 2010 Azz Jet Boat in the Appalachia bay area about 6:27 p.m. Thursday when an abrupt left turn in front of another vessel resulted in the crash.
A 2008 Warhawk Jet Boat struck Dugan's boat, which ejected Dugan, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.
Dugan was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA. Troopers cited inattention during sunset as a likely cause for the crash.