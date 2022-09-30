 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland man, 52, dies in boat crash on Lake Keystone

A Cleveland, Oklahoma, man was killed after crashing on Lake Keystone, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Garry Dugan, 52, was driving a 2010 Azz Jet Boat in the Appalachia bay area about 6:27 p.m. Thursday when an abrupt left turn in front of another vessel resulted in the crash.

A 2008 Warhawk Jet Boat struck Dugan's boat, which ejected Dugan, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Dugan was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA. Troopers cited inattention during sunset as a likely cause for the crash.

