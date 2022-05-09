Checotah man's body found in Lake Eufaula

The body of a Checotah man was found in Lake Eufaula after he failed to return home from a fishing trip last week.

Michael Etris, 69, reportedly launched a 16-foot boat about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3; four hours later, his boat was found partially submerged, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

With no sign of Etris after the boat was discovered, multiple on-water searches were conducted; his body was found Friday evening in about 43 feet of water.

Troopers say Etris did not appear to have a personal floatation device in use.