Checotah man's body found in Lake Eufaula

The body of a Checotah man was found in Lake Eufaula after he failed to return home from a fishing trip last week.

Michael Etris, 69, reportedly launched a 16-foot boat about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3; four hours later, his boat was found partially submerged, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

With no sign of Etris after the boat was discovered, multiple on-water searches were conducted; his body was found Friday evening in about 43 feet of water. 

Troopers say Etris did not appear to have a personal floatation device in use.

