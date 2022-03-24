 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car with six teens who died in Tishomingo fatal collision did not stop at stop sign, DPS says

Students Killed Oklahoma

In this image provided by KFOR-TV, a heavily damaged vehicle is seen off a road in Tishomingo, Okla., following a two-vehicle collision in which six teenage students were killed, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. 

 NewsNation KFOR via AP

The vehicle carrying the teenage driver and five passengers who died in a fatal Tishomingo collision on Tuesday reportedly did not stop at a stop sign before entering the highway where the collision occurred, the Oklahoma Department of Safety stated in a release Thursday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the collision, and members documented the scene with ground and aerial photos and interviews.

The collision occurred at the junction of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22 just outside of Tishomingo about 12:30 p.m., the DPS statement said. The teenagers were in a Chevrolet Spark traveling east on Oklahoma 22 toward U.S. 377. 

As the Spark approached the intersection, it stopped behind another vehicle at the intersection but "did not itself stop at the stop sign, and entered US-377 attempting a left turn," DPS said witnesses reported to investigators.

A 1994 Peterbilt tractor-trailer with a dump semi-trailer loaded with gravel was traveling south on U.S. 377, where the speed limit is 50 mph.

The tractor-trailer struck the front-left side of the Spark the teens were in, pushing it off the road to the southwest, DPS said.

The driver of the Spark who was killed was 16 years old, according to a preliminary collision report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

She was wearing a seat belt while driving five passengers, only one of whom was wearing a seat belt, troopers said. Three passengers were 15; two were 17.

The vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Spark, is a subcompact hatchback that seats four.

