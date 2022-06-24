Car crash knocks out electrical transmission feeder lines, darkening parts of Tulsa

Electrical power in homes and businesses across the Tulsa area flickered and thousands of customers were left without power after a car hit a power pole Friday evening.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesman Wayne Greene said "a transmission wire went out and took out three feeder lines" about 8 p.m."

PSO workers had restored power to about 1,870 customers by shortly before 9 p.m., but about 2,823 customers remained without power, he said.

"We hope to have all customers back in service by 1 a.m.," Greene said.

Meanwhile, traffic lights across a large swath of the city were either flashing red or out altogether, leaving motorists without traffic control at major intersections.